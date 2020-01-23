Shares of Eastman Kodak Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (KODK, DBD, NCR, HPQ, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11. Following is Diebold Nixdorf with a a price to sales ratio of 0.17. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.65.

Hp Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.

