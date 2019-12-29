Shares of Eastman Kodak Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (KODK, NCR, DBD, XRX, AAPL)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,919.0. Ncr Corp is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 424.9. Diebold Nixdorf ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 394.4.

Xerox Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.3, and Apple Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 86.3.

