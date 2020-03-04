Shares of Eastman Chemical Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (EMN, HUN, CC, DD, LXU)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Eastman Chemical ranks highest with a sales per share of $68.46. Huntsman Corp is next with a sales per share of $38.78. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $35.11.
Du Pont (Ei) follows with a sales per share of $27.84, and Lsb Indus Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.86.
