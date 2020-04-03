Shares of Eastgroup Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Industrial REITs Industry (EGP, PLD, STAG, FR, IIPR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Eastgroup Prop ranks highest with a sales per share of $8.16. Prologis Inc is next with a sales per share of $5.05. Stag Industrial ranks third highest with a sales per share of $3.37.

First Ind Realty follows with a sales per share of $3.34, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $2.70.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eastgroup Prop and will alert subscribers who have EGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.