Shares of Eastgroup Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (EGP, MNR, FR, STAG, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Eastgroup Prop ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.74. Following is Monmouth Real Es with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.30. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.10.

Stag Industrial follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.79, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.79.

