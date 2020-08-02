Shares of Easterly Governm Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Office REITs Industry (DEA, CXP, CIO, ARE, SLG)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Easterly Governm ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 67.6%. Columbia Propert is next with a EBITDA growth of 49.9%. City Office Reit ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 38.2%.

Alexandria Real follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.8%, and Sl Green Realty rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Easterly Governm and will alert subscribers who have DEA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.