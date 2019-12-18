Shares of Dynex Capital Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry (DX, IVR, HASI, MFA, AJX)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Dynex Capital ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.4%. Invesco Mortgage is next with a projected earnings growth of 1.5%. Hannon Armstrong ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.3%.

Mfa Financial follows with a projected earnings growth of 5.1%, and Great Ajax Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.1%.

