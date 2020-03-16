Shares of Dynex Capital Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (DX)

Dynex Capital shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -8.1% to $13.11. Approximately 425,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 419,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Dynex Capital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.60 and a high of $20.34 and are now at $12.13, 1,922% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.32% higher and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.