Shares of Dycom Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry (DY , FLR , KBR , MTZ , PWR )

We looked at the Construction & Engineering industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY ) ranks first with a gain of 16.53%; Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) ranks second with a gain of 9.36%; and Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) ranks third with a gain of 8.37%.

Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) follows with a gain of 8.25% and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.08%.

