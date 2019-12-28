Shares of Dunkin' Brands G Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Restaurants Industry (DNKN, BLMN, KONA, WEN, ARMK)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Dunkin' Brands G ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 36,405.0. Following is Bloomin' Brands with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,898.0. Kona Grill Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 665.7.

Wendy'S Co/The follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 480.5, and Aramark rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 214.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kona Grill Inc on April 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.43. Since that call, shares of Kona Grill Inc have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.