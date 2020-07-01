Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (DNB, CSGP, ICFI, EFX, CRAI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Dun & Bradstreet ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.54. Following is Costar Group Inc with a FCF per share of $6.33. Icf Internationa ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.47.

Equifax Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.98, and Cra Internationa rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.35.

