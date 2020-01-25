Shares of Du Pont (Ei) Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, DOW, EMN, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%. Dow Chemical Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.0%. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%.

Huntsman Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 37.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eastman Chemical on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.45. Since that call, shares of Eastman Chemical have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.