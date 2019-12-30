Shares of Dte Energy Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Multi-Utilities Industry (DTE, CNP, WEC, CMS, SCG)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Dte Energy Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Centerpoint Ener is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Wec Energy Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $939,000.
Cms Energy Corp follows with a an RPE of $857,000, and Scana Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $844,000.
