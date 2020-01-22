Shares of Dr Horton Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (DHI, TMHC, CVCO, GRBK, MHO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Dr Horton Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 2,623.7%. Following is Taylor Morriso-A with a EPS growth of 3,118.3%. Cavco Industries ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,225.8%.
Green Brick Part follows with a EPS growth of 3,500.0%, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,846.2%.
