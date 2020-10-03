Shares of Dow Chemical Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DOW, CC, LXU, HUN, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Dow Chemical Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,526.2%. Following is Chemours Co with a sales growth of 1,450.0%. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,412.7%.

Huntsman Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,117.3%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 600.6%.

