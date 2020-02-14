Shares of Douglas Emmett Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry (DEI , PGRE , OFC , VNO , BDN )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.39%; Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.76%; and Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.61%.

Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO ) follows with a gain of 0.50% and Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.44%.

