Shares of Domtar Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, GLT, SWM, CLW, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Domtar Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -865.2%. Following is Glatfelter with a ROE of 29.1%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third lowest with a ROE of 765.0%.

Clearwater follows with a ROE of 1,753.3%, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,061.5%.

