Shares of Domtar Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Paper Products Industry (UFS, GLT, SWM, RFP, CLW)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Domtar Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -865.2%. Glatfelter is next with a ROE of 29.1%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third lowest with a ROE of 765.0%.
Resolute Forest Products Inc follows with a ROE of 1,337.4%, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,753.3%.
