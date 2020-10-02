MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Dollar General C Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (DG, TGT, OLLI, DLTR, FRED)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:27am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dollar General C ranks lowest with a an RPE of $182,000. Target Corp is next with a an RPE of $208,000. Ollie'S Bargain ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $359,000.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a an RPE of $395,000, and Fred'S Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $416,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fred'S Inc-A on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.41. Since that call, shares of Fred'S Inc-A have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee dollar general c target corp ollie's bargain dollar tree inc :fred fred's inc-a

Ticker(s): DG TGT OLLI DLTR

Contact Shiri Gupta