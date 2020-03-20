Shares of Dolby Laborato-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, APH, IIVI, KN, GLW)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Dolby Laborato-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 372.3%. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a EPS growth of 592.5%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 844.4%.
Knowles Corp follows with a EPS growth of 1,166.7%, and Corning Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,038.2%.
