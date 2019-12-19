Shares of Dmc Global Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BOOM, MWA, BGG, NPO, GENC)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Dmc Global Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.04. Following is Mueller Water-A with a FCF per share of $0.12. Briggs & Strattn ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.17.
Enpro Industries follows with a FCF per share of $0.26, and Gencor Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.31.
