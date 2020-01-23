Shares of Dish Network-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (DISH, GNCMA, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.21. Gen Comm-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.36. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.78.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.57, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charter Commun-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $398.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Charter Commun-A have risen 26.5%. We continue to monitor Charter Commun-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.