Shares of Dish Network-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry (DISH, LBRDA, CMCSA, CABO, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 133.3%. Following is Liberty Br-A with a EPS growth of 202.2%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 227.6%.

Cable One Inc follows with a EPS growth of 2,060.9%, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 10,340.2%.

