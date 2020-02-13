MySmarTrend
Shares of Discovery Comm-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, AMCX, TGNA, SBGI)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Following is Discovery Comm-C with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Amc Networks-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.20.

Tegna Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.61, and Sinclair Broad-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.50.

