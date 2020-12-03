Shares of Discovery Comm-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCA, DISCK, AMCX, TGNA, SBGI)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Discovery Comm-C is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.72. Amc Networks-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 62.20.
Tegna Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.61, and Sinclair Broad-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.50.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discovery Comm-A and will alert subscribers who have DISCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
