Shares of Diodes Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Semiconductors Industry (DIOD, AOSL, ON, NPTN, CREE)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Diodes Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $127,000. Following is Alpha & Omega Se with a an RPE of $141,000. On Semiconductor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $161,000.
Neophotonics Cor follows with a an RPE of $163,000, and Cree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $239,000.
