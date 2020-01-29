Shares of Dineequity Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Restaurants Industry (DIN, DNKN, WING, NATH, DPZ)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dineequity Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Dunkin' Brands G is next with a an RPE of $846,000. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $781,000.

Nathans Famous follows with a an RPE of $577,000, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $209,000.

