MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Dineequity Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Restaurants Industry (DIN, DNKN, WING, NATH, DPZ)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dineequity Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Dunkin' Brands G is next with a an RPE of $846,000. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $781,000.

Nathans Famous follows with a an RPE of $577,000, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $209,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nathans Famous and will alert subscribers who have NATH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee dineequity inc :dnkn dunkin' brands g wingstop inc :nath nathans famous :dpz domino's pizza

Ticker(s): DIN WING

Contact David Diaz