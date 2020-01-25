Shares of Dillards Inc-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, JWN, KSS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%. Following is Nordstrom Inc with a forward earnings yield of 8.9%. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%.

Macy'S Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 21.3%, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 22.9%.

