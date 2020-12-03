Shares of Digital Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (DLR , PSA , IRM , CUBE , CCI )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.89%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a loss of 2.57%; and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) ranks third with a loss of 2.74%.

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) follows with a loss of 3.35% and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.09%.

