Shares of Digital Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (DLR , IRM , EXR , CUBE , CXW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.59%; Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.25%; and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.06%.

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) follows trading unchanged and Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.06%.

