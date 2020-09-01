Shares of Digital Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (DLR , AMT , SBAC , CCI , EXR )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.53%; American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.18%; and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.09%.

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) follows with a gain of 0.89% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.71%.

