Shares of Digi Intl Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (DGII, CLFD, VSAT, CIEN, EMKR)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Digi Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 48,666.7%. Clearfield Inc is next with a EPS growth of 30,000.0%. Viasat Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 19,200.0%.

Ciena Corp follows with a EPS growth of 15,125.4%, and Emcore Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 12,666.7%.

