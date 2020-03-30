Shares of Dht Holdings Inc Are Down on Strong Volume (DHT)

Dht Holdings Inc's stock is down -13.6% to $7.83 on heavy trading volume. About 8.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 4.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Dht Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.41 and a high of $8.83 and are now at $6.90, 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 2.3% lower over the past week, respectively.