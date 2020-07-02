Shares of Dhi Group Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (DHX, TRUE, LQDT, LOGM, BCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.10. Truecar Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.22. Liquidity Servic ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.26.

Logmein Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.42, and Blucora Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.89.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Blucora Inc and will alert subscribers who have BCOR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.