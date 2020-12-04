Shares of Dhi Group Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Internet Software & Services Industry (DHX, EGOV, YELP, GOGO, VRSN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -17.9%. Nic Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -5.6%. Yelp Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.5%.

Gogo Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%, and Verisign Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nic Inc on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Nic Inc have risen 19.6%. We continue to monitor Nic Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.