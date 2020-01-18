Shares of Destination Xl G Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Apparel Retail Industry (DXLG, ASNA, TLYS, BOOT, GES)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Destination Xl G ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08. Following is Ascena Retail Gr with a FCF per share of $0.45. Tilly'S Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.66.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a FCF per share of $0.74, and Guess? Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Guess? Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Guess? Inc have risen 25.0%. We continue to monitor Guess? Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.