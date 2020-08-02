Shares of Delta Air Li Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Airlines Industry (DAL, JBLU, AAL, LUV, HA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Delta Air Li ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Following is Jetblue Airways with a a current ratio of 0.5. American Airline ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6.

Southwest Air follows with a a current ratio of 0.7, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.8.

