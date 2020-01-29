Shares of Delta Air Li Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Airlines Industry (DAL, AAL, ALGT, JBLU, SAVE)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Delta Air Li ranks highest with a an RPE of $526,000. American Airline is next with a an RPE of $412,000. Allegiant Travel ranks third highest with a an RPE of $411,000.

Jetblue Airways follows with a an RPE of $409,000, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $406,000.

