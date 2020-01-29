MySmarTrend
Shares of Delta Air Li Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Airlines Industry (DAL, AAL, ALGT, JBLU, SAVE)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:15am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Delta Air Li ranks highest with a an RPE of $526,000. American Airline is next with a an RPE of $412,000. Allegiant Travel ranks third highest with a an RPE of $411,000.

Jetblue Airways follows with a an RPE of $409,000, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $406,000.

