Shares of Delta Air Li Are Down on Strong Volume (DAL)

Delta Air Li shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 2.4% to $21.95. Approximately 41.6 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 31.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Delta Air Li. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Delta Air Li in search of a potential trend change.

Delta Air Li share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $19.10 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $22.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.4%.