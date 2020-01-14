Shares of Delphi Automotiv Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DLPH, LEA, VC, AXL, TEN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Delphi Automotiv ranks highest with a ROE of 4,284.6%. Lear Corp is next with a ROE of 3,442.0%. Visteon Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,377.6%.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a ROE of 2,955.2%, and Tenneco Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,899.4%.

