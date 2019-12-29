Shares of Delphi Automotiv Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DLPH, MPG, AXL, TEN, HZN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Delphi Automotiv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,257.4. Following is Metaldyne Perfor with a a debt to equity ratio of 273.2. Amer Axle & Mfg ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 258.8.

Tenneco Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 207.0, and Horizon Global rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metaldyne Perfor on November 3rd, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Metaldyne Perfor have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor Metaldyne Perfor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.