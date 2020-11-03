Shares of Delek Us Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (DK, CVI, REX, PSX, INT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Delek Us Holding ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.48. Following is Cvr Energy Inc with a a P/E ratio of 14.27. Rex American Res ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 14.04.

Phillips 66 follows with a a P/E ratio of 12.84, and World Fuel Svcs rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.66.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cvr Energy Inc on December 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.72. Since that call, shares of Cvr Energy Inc have fallen 50.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.