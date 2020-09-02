Shares of Deere & Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, TTC, AGCO, LNN, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Deere & Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.1%. Toro Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 16.5%. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.9%.

Lindsay Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 97.3%.

