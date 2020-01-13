Shares of Deere & Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, TWI, LNN, TTC, AGCO)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.87. Following is Titan Intl Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.94. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12.

Toro Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.22, and Agco Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.49.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agco Corp and will alert subscribers who have AGCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.