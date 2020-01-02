Shares of Darling Ingredie Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, BG, LMNR, FDP, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 251.7%. Following is Bunge Ltd with a projected earnings growth of 181.0%. Limoneira Co ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 59.3%.

Fresh Del Monte follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.6%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bunge Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bunge Ltd in search of a potential trend change.