Shares of Darden Restauran Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (DRI)

Darden Restauran shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 18.8% to $39.97. About 1.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Darden Restauran have traded between the current low of $38.24 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $38.46. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.