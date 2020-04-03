Shares of Danaher Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (DHR , BDX , BSX , BAX , RMD )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.40%; Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.46%; and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.20%.

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) follows with a gain of 1.13% and Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.38%.

