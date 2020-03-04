Shares of Cvs Health Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Services Industry (CVS, ESRX, PRSC, LH, CHE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cvs Health Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $182.98. Express Scripts is next with a sales per share of $175.58. Providence Servi ranks third highest with a sales per share of $121.22.

Laboratory Cp follows with a sales per share of $106.10, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $106.06.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Chemed Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Chemed Corp in search of a potential trend change.