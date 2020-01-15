Shares of CVR Partners LP Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (UAN, AVD, CF, MOS, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

CVR Partners LP ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.87. Following is Amer Vanguard with a sales per share of $13.31. Cf Industries Ho ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.34.

Mosaic Co/The follows with a sales per share of $21.67, and Fmc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.98.

